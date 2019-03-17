|
|
TOKAR JAMES G. "TOK"
Suddenly on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved father of Wayne and Shana Tokar and the late Michael Tokar; brother of MaryAnne (Andy) Schade, Jerry and the late Frank Tokar; brother-in-law of Janie Tokar; grandfather of Aiden and Caleb Thomson; dear friend and former spouse of Miki Tokar; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, 2-8 at the SZAFRANSKI - EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home in Jimmy's name.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019