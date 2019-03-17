Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
JAMES G. "TOK" TOKAR

JAMES G. "TOK" TOKAR Obituary
TOKAR JAMES G. "TOK"

Suddenly on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved father of Wayne and Shana Tokar and the late Michael Tokar; brother of MaryAnne (Andy) Schade, Jerry and the late Frank Tokar; brother-in-law of Janie Tokar; grandfather of Aiden and Caleb Thomson; dear friend and former spouse of Miki Tokar; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, 2-8 at the SZAFRANSKI - EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home in Jimmy's name.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
