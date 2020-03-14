RYAN JAMES "JIM" GERALD

Age 78, formerly of McCandless Twp., passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. Jim is survived by his sister, Marlyn (Mim) Schmidt, brother, John (Jack) Ryan, partner, Judith Baskett, his friend and "kiddo", Erin Clark-Burrow. Jim also had a large group of friends that he considered family, including Beth Kramer (Clark) and Allison Catone (Clark), the "Beach Bunch" and his fishing buddies. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Delores Ryan, his mother, Wilma Ryan, brother, Howard Ryan, and his sister, Lorraine Straughn. Friends are welcome to celebrate his life and participate in his memorial service on March 29th at 1 p.m. at Parkwood Presbyterian Church in Allison Park. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully ask that a donation be made to Make-a-Wish Pittsburgh-The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1916.