ELLISON, JR. JAMES GEYER

James Geyer Ellison, Jr., 90 years old of Avella, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Encompass - Sewickley. He was born March 6, 1929, in Pittsburgh, son of the late James Geyer, Sr. and Ruth Johnston Ellison. He was a graduate of Avonworth High School, and W&J College, a member of Friends of the Montour Trail, Former Master Mason F&AM Lodge #45. He enjoyed Genealogy and was librarian of the Western PA Genealogical Society. He loved dogs and horses. He served in the US Army during WWII and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He worked in the family business at J. Geyer Ellison Meat Co. and eventually was owner. Surviving are his wife, Janet Sauer Hadden of Avella; three daughters, Heidi (David) Zimmerman of Wellington, FL, Emily (Damon) Morris of Avella, and Rhiannon (Buchanan) Dunn of Annapolis, MD; five grandchildren, Devon and Chris Zimmerman of Wellington, Rebecca Dunn of Madison, WI, and Nathan and Roan Dunn of Annapolis; brother, Clarence Ellison of Elgin, IL; and a sister, Janet Lutz of El Paso, TX. Friends will be received on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt 50), Cecil, PA where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township with Full Military Honors. The family will receive guests at the family home after 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to the Brooke County Animal Shelter, 797 Mac Barnes Dr., Wellsburg, WV 12070 or Cecil Friends of the Montour Trail, 304 Hickman St., Bridgeville, PA 15017.