GOODFELLOW JAMES "HENRY"

Of Braddock Hills, age 80, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Agnes "Cookie" (Green) Goodfellow. Loving father of Karen (John) Orefice of Monroeville, Valerie Missenda and Deanna Morack, both of Ohio and the late James T. Goodfellow, III. Grandfather of Angela (John) Smiley, Amanda Orefice, Crystal (Mike) Davis, A.J. (Kerry) Morack, Autumn, Charity, Dylan, and Tiffany Goodfellow. Great-grandfather of seven and two expected great-grandchildren. Brother of Mary Jane (Bill) Archer of Braddock Hills. Preceded in death by 2 brothers, 3 sisters and his dear friend and companion of many years, Andrea Macevoy. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Henry was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired employee of Norm's Auto Body of North Braddock. Friends are welcome on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m.. Henry will be entombed with Military Honors at Grandview Cemetery.