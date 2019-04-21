Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GOODFELLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES "HENRY" GOODFELLOW


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES "HENRY" GOODFELLOW Obituary
GOODFELLOW JAMES "HENRY"

Of Braddock Hills, age 80, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Agnes "Cookie" (Green) Goodfellow. Loving father of Karen (John) Orefice of Monroeville, Valerie Missenda and Deanna Morack, both of Ohio and the late James T. Goodfellow, III. Grandfather of Angela (John) Smiley, Amanda Orefice, Crystal (Mike) Davis, A.J. (Kerry) Morack, Autumn, Charity, Dylan, and Tiffany Goodfellow. Great-grandfather of seven and two expected great-grandchildren. Brother of Mary Jane (Bill) Archer of Braddock Hills. Preceded in death by 2 brothers, 3 sisters and his dear friend and companion of many years, Andrea Macevoy. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Henry was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired employee of Norm's Auto Body of North Braddock. Friends are welcome on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m.. Henry will be entombed with Military Honors at Grandview Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now