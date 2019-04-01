|
AMSDEN JAMES H., Sr.
Age 86, of Sharpsburg, died March 28, 2019, in Georgia. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Amsden; brother, Dick; sisters-in-law, Geraldine and Margaret; brothers-in-law, Bernard and George; and son-in-law, Mike; survivors include his daughter, Karen; son, Jimmy (Lori); and daughter, Sandy (Rich); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews. He was retired from the postal service and Worrell Funeral Home, Inc. He was active at the county and state levels of the fire service. Friends welcome Tuesday 12 noon - 2 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg, PA 15215. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EAGLE Academy, P.O. Box 8134, Statesboro, GA 30460.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019