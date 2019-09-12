Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
More Obituaries for JAMES KENYON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES H. "JIM" KENYON

JAMES H. "JIM" KENYON Obituary
KENYON JAMES "JIM" H.

On September 10, 2019, age 68 of Whitaker. Beloved son of the late Donald and Melva Kenyon; loving brother of Patricia J. (late Albert) Manfredo; cherished uncle of Tom (Tracy) Manfredo and Paul Manfredo; great-uncle of Nathan, Zachary and Rachael; longtime member of the Homestead Park United Methodist Church and the Mifflin Club, avid NASCAR fan and a 28 year employee of Duquesne University. Friends received on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., 15120 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations can be made in Jim's name to the Homestead Park UMC, 4231 Shady Ave., Munhall 15120.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
