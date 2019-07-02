MILLER, JR. JAMES H.

Age 81, of Ross Township and formerly of Scott Township, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen; and son, James H. Miller III; devoted father to Gretchen (Allen) Graham and Michelle (Brian) Obst; stepfather to William (Linda) Snyder and Robert (Nicole) Snyder; adoring grandfather to Zachary, Annie, Julie, Katie, Lorelei, Alaina, Ryan, Raegan James, Ryder and Paige. At the age of 18, Jim enlisted in the US Air Force where he served his country proudly. He was honorably discharged after a medical rehabilitative stay in Walter Reed Medical Center. Jim then went on to work for the US Postal Service where he served as Postal manager for 34 years during which time he also volunteered as a football coach for Our Lady of Grace. After his retirement, Jim worked for Heinz Field in the North Clubhouse suites for all home Pittsburgh Steeler and University of Pittsburgh football games. Friends and family will be received at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Highway, in Ross Twp., from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, July 2. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Teresa of Avila church at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the .