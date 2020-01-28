|
MILLETARY JAMES H.
Age 81 of Aspinwall, on Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years to Gerry Milletary; loving father of James E. (Nancy) Milletary and Michele (Donnie) Shoemaker; cherished Pappy of Jacqulyn (Bryan), Joshua (Stephanie), Shannen and Troy; great pappy of Logan, Andrew, Peighton, Luke, Jaxon, Emma and Raegan; brother of Jack (Patti) Milletary and the late Robert (late Nancy) Milletary; brother-in-law of Esther Zeidler, Nick (Joyce) Santilli and Denise (Mike) Manzo; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was a proud Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Visitation Wednesday, January 29th from 2 pm until the funeral service at 6 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, www.weddellajak.com 100 Center Avenue Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The , 600 River Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
