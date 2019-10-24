Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ROSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES H. ROSSELL III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES H. ROSSELL III Obituary
ROSSELL III JAMES H.

Passed away on October 21st, 2019, in Baltimore, MD, at the age of 44. He fought a long and hard battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving family and friends in Pittsburgh, throughout the country, and across the globe. Jamie touched many lives with his infectious sense of humor, biting wit, and large heart. He had a gigantic personality that left a mark on every person he encountered. Jamie will be deeply missed and his legacy will continue to live on through those that loved him. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Saturday at 1:00pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. Gifts in Jamie's memory may be given to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or www.cancer.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Download Now