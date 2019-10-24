|
|
ROSSELL III JAMES H.
Passed away on October 21st, 2019, in Baltimore, MD, at the age of 44. He fought a long and hard battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving family and friends in Pittsburgh, throughout the country, and across the globe. Jamie touched many lives with his infectious sense of humor, biting wit, and large heart. He had a gigantic personality that left a mark on every person he encountered. Jamie will be deeply missed and his legacy will continue to live on through those that loved him. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Saturday at 1:00pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. Gifts in Jamie's memory may be given to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or www.cancer.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019