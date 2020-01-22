Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Wolfe Memorial, LLC
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
JAMES H. ROSSELL Jr.

JAMES H. ROSSELL Jr. Obituary
ROSSELL, JR. JAMES H.

Age 73, of Churchill, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville following a lengthy hospital stay. He leaves behind his sons, William (Sosa) and Michael (Jane), and his four grandchildren, Charles, Benjamin, Emory, and Khloe. He was preceded in death by his son, James H. Rossell, III, who passed away in October 2019, and his second wife, Susan Lane Rossell. In his early years, James had a passion for amateur radio and track as he attended North Hills High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Westminster College and then his Master's in Education at the University of Pittsburgh. He married Susan Marie Rossell and taught high school chemistry at Avonworth Senior High School before moving on to his position as Director of Computer Educational Services at Community College of Allegheny County. He was an avid drag racer and overall car enthusiast. James had a long battle with alcohol and substance abuse that would ultimately take its toll on his life. During his sober moments he was a kind and thoughtful man, who wanted to be there for his family and friends. A Blessing Service will be held at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 on Saturday at 11 a.m. Private interment in Allegheny County Memorial Park. The family suggests memorial gifts to the "Glenora Edwards Rossell Scholarship Fund", University of Pittsburgh, 107 Park Plaza, 128 North Craig Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15260 or online at www.giveto.pitt.edu (write in the scholarship name).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
