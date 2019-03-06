RUSSO JAMES "JIM" H.

Age 86, of Plum, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Eleanor (Jonnotti); father of James C. (Mary Lynn) Russo, Rick (Susie) Russo, Gina (Joseph) Sonafelt, and Vincent Russo; grandfather of Antonette, Marissa, John, Joseph, Jr., Emma, Isabella, and Sheridan; brother of Lucille Russo, Carmen Michael Russo, Dolores Moore, and the late Frank Russo, Gloria Bisceglia, and Joseph Russo. James was proud to be a drill sergeant in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner and operator of J. Rick Excavating Company for over 55 years out the Penn Hills area. He was a former member of the Plum Planning Commission and a proud 1952 graduate of "Seneca" Penn Hills High School where he played high school football. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills, on Wednesday, 7-9 and Thursday, 2–4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Prayers Friday, 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your local VFW.