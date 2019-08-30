Home

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Please meet at funeral home
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral 3501 Main St
Munhall, PA
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
JAMES HARPER


1934 - 2019
JAMES HARPER Obituary
HARPER JAMES

Age 85, of West Mifflin, died on August 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Carol (Gorney) Harper of 60 years. Devoted father and grandfather. Survived by his son, James Harper; brother, Ralph Harper; and grandchildren, Carmen and Madaline whom he dearly loved. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall Friday 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. where a service will be held at 1 p.m. A service at the cemetery will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Please meet at funeral home at 10 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
