JAMES HENSTOCK

JAMES HENSTOCK Obituary
HENSTOCK JAMES

The eldest son of the late Percy Henstock and the late Helen (Galenus) Henstock. James "Jimmy" finally received the opportunity to draw his last breath on June 3, 2019, two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Thank God his suffering has finally ended. Jimmy is survived by his brother, Charles; and his brother-in-law, Michael Hetrick. There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will be private. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 8, 2019
