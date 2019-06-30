HUNKELE JAMES

A resident of Upper St. Clair for 38 years, passed away at Mercy Hospital surrounded by family. Jim courageously and successfully battled pancreatic cancer into remission over two years, ultimately succumbing to a massive stroke. Leaving to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Joan Hunkele; loving sons, Jeff, wife Megan, of Chicago and Jason Hunkele, wife Richelle, of Upper St. Clair. He is the most beloved grandfather of Taylor, Amelia and Garrett. Also survived by his brother, Robert "Skip," wife Helen, of Stow, Ohio and their three sons and their children. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Hunkele. Jim was born in Houston, PA and graduated from South Catholic High School in 1965. Jim was also a proud Alumnus of Kent State University, Class of 1970. Jim served as a successful Insurance Agent for 50 years. He was a trusted and respected advisor for his clients with Travelers Insurance and as a broker with McMahon Kenneth and Associates and advised up to his last days. For all who knew him, he maintained not only strong professional, but also lifelong personal relationships with his clients. He proudly maintained his home and yard, spending countless hours on various projects. A lifelong participant as an athlete, fan, coach and unspoken critic of all things sports. He enjoyed banter and debate in politics, and was a formidable foe with colleagues and friends. Jim loved the game of basketball, including being a season ticket holder at the Peterson Event Center for many years. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Tuesday 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 10 a.m. in Holy Child Parish, Bridgeville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer, V.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.