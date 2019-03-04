INDOVINA JAMES "JIM"

Of Export, formerly of Penn Hills, suddenly passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved father of Laura (Bob) Bendtsen, Debra (Ron) Akerley and Amy (Dom) Pollaro; loving and adoring grandfather of Miranda and Alex Akerley, Jimmy and Bella Bendtsen, Bailey, Aubrey and Mia Pollaro. His true pride and passion laid within his grandchildren and he had a deep love for his daughters and their families. To know Jim was to love him and he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or donate online. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, 444 St. John St., Pittsburgh, PA 15239 Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.