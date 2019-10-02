Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
James Irvin Miller, "Cheeks", 72, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away on September 29, 2019. He was the loving husband to Kathleen Miller for over 46 years. James was a graduate of South Hills Catholic High School class of 1965, member of the IBEW Local #5 for 45 years and the Pleasant Hills-Guthrie Lodge #509. He was a beloved husband and father. James is survived by his wife, Kathleen Miller; three sons, Matthew Miller, Brendan Miller and Kevin (Ellen Horne) Miller; two brothers, Thomas (Suzanne) Miller and Jerome (Susie) Miller and sister, Kathleen Brandenburg-Hoyt (Earle). He is preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Fake and brother Richard Miller. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, (724) 941-3211.Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 4-8 p.m., Masonic service will be held 7:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Friday. October 4, 2019, 10:30 a.m., St. Louise DeMarillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, 15241. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
