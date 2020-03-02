Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Nicholas Church
Age 88, of Shaler Township, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years of Rose M. (Frketich) Augustine; loving father of Colleen (the late Steven) Ross, Sandy (Robert) Koch, James (Linda) Augustine, Jr., Deb (Michael) Michalik and John Augustine; devoted pap of Rob (Vanessa), Matt, Michael, John, Ryan, Daniel, Amy, Ellie, Mick, Theo, Chris and Natalie; brother of Rose Rodgers and Joann Metting; also survived by many nieces and nephews. James proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Essex (CV A-9) during the Korean War. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
