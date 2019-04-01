BARCHIE JAMES J.

Age 95, of Oakley, MI and formerly of McKeesport, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born July 25, 1923 in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Nicholas G. and Anna (Barcic) Barchie. A US Navy Veteran of World War II and retiree from US Steel National Tube Works in McKeesport, James was a member of St. Patrick's Parish, and its Holy Name Society and ushers' group, and the former Sacred Heart Parish. He was a graduate of McKeesport High School and member of the Greek Catholic Union, CFU Lodge #3 of McKeesport, American Legion #701 of White Oak, Club Dobrotvor, and the AARPs of Versailles and White Oak. James also volunteered at Kane Regional Center, Auberle, and The Intersection, all in McKeesport. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Puskaric) Barchie, who died August 10, 2018, and his siblings, Edward Barchie and Irene Barchie Suddaby. James is survived by his nieces and nephews. Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454) on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10 a.m., in St. Patrick's Church, McKeesport. Memorial contributions in James' name should be made to St. Patrick's Parish, 310 32nd St., McKeesport, PA 15132 or The Intersection, 115 7th St., McKeesport, PA 15132.

