CAPUTO JAMES J. "JIM"
Age 73, of Shaler Twp., on Saturday, August 24, 2019, Mr. Caputo was the beloved husband of Lois L. Caputo; father of Sara-Ann Amendola (Justin); brother of Randall Paul Caputo, Leslie Marie Welch (Jack), Lisa Ruth Caputo (Sherry Kaleugher); grandfather of Cash Amendola; nephew of Joan Shullo; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Caputo had honorably served in the US Navy (Vietnam). He spent 39 years as Director of Public Safety for Duquesne University. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m. PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to , 112 Washington Pl #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019