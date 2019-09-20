|
HOFFMAN JAMES J.
Age 82, of Stanton Heights, formerly of West Mifflin and Homestead, passed away unexpectedly, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Donna (Pyres) Hoffman and his beloved son, Lee Hoffman. Jim is survived by his love, Georgia Marciniak; his children, James (Vicki) Hoffman, Nina (Steve) Marone and Kari (Wayne) Marciniak; he is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Jenny Leschak and Steven Marone, Eliseo Salazar, Tricia Hoffman, Jeremy Hoffman and the late Elisha and James Hoffman. Jim is also survived by his five great-grandchildren, Ciarra Brunson, Peyton Beharry, Ava Davis, James Hoffman and the late Julian Hoffman. Our Dad was a hard-headed man who liked to be tough on the outside. On the inside, he was a softy. Jim loved his days on the porch with his "Georgie Girl". He was wrapped around the paws of Topaz and Peanut, his cats. He enjoyed playing "Words With Friends" on his iPad. Jim loved his family and would do anything for them. He will be missed by his family and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019