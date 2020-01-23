|
Age 67, of Penn Hills, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Husband of the late Colleen (Barrett); son of the late Regis L. and Catherine (McQuade); brother of Karen (Bernie) Murphy, Robert (Linda), Dennis (the late Mary Ann), Lynn (Tony) Topolansky, Jack (Donna) May, Dan (Tisha), Barbara Coliane-May and Michele (Tim) Flynn; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. US Marine Veteran during the Vietnam War. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 10:30 a.m. at St. Januarius Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Plum American Legion Post 980, 7824 Saltsburg Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Arrangements entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020