MILLER JAMES J.

Age 76, of Lincoln Place, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones at Jefferson Hospital on February 13, 2019. Jim was born and raised in the Lawrenceville area of Pittsburgh, the son of the late Clarence and Margaret (Conway) Miller. Jim was the beloved husband of Susan (Yarnell) Miller for 52 years; cherished father of Deb, Jim (Tina) and Steve (Nicole) Miller; loving grandfather of Jesse Keenan and Gianna Miller. Preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Paul Miller. Jim was a U.S. Air Force Veteran where he was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base outside of Las Vegas, NV. He worked at Allegheny Ford for over 30 years. Jim was a proud member and past Vice President of UAW Local 204 and past Financial Secretary and Trustee of the Cap Counsel. Family and friends received on Sunday from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120, (412-461-6394) where a Blessing Service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at:

georgeigreenfuneralhome.com