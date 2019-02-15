Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. MILLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES J. MILLER Obituary
MILLER JAMES J.

Age 76, of Lincoln Place, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones at Jefferson Hospital on February 13, 2019. Jim was born and raised in the Lawrenceville area of Pittsburgh, the son of the late Clarence and Margaret (Conway) Miller. Jim was the beloved husband of Susan (Yarnell) Miller for 52 years; cherished father of Deb, Jim (Tina) and Steve (Nicole) Miller; loving grandfather of Jesse Keenan and Gianna Miller. Preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Paul Miller. Jim was a U.S. Air Force Veteran where he was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base outside of Las Vegas, NV. He worked at Allegheny Ford for over 30 years. Jim was a proud member and past Vice President of UAW Local 204 and past Financial Secretary and Trustee of the Cap Counsel. Family and friends received on Sunday from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120, (412-461-6394) where a Blessing Service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. Please share your memories and condolences at:


georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now