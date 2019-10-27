|
RAMS, M.D. JAMES J.
Of O'Hara Township, age 90, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanette for 58 years; proud father of Christine Standish (Doug) of Australia, James J. Rams (Karen) of CO, Kathleen Nahum (Robert) of CA, Thomas W. Rams of PA, and Kevin Rams (Veronica) of Ecuador; loving grandfather of Ryan, Alaina, and Paul Standish, Courtney and Caitlin Rams, Brandon and Carsten Nahum, and Luis Alberto, Rita and Maria Cisneros. An outstanding high school and college athlete in long distance running from New Jersey, he attended Georgetown University from 1946-1951 for undergraduate, and 1951-1955 for medical school. Following he attended the University of Chicago for a surgical residency. In 1958-1960 he was a Captain in the U.S. Army spending most of his time in South Korea as a surgeon. He returned to the University of Chicago in 1960 as Chief Resident of Thoracic Surgery and serving as an assistant professor until 1966. At the University of Kentucky - Lexington VA Hospital he served as thoracic surgeon, researcher and professor from 1966-1970. Coming to Pittsburgh, he entered private practice with the Allegheny Cardiovascular Surgical Association in 1970 until retirement in 1999. As a lover of boating, fishing, family vacationing at Wrightsville Beach, NC and traveling he always said he has had a wonderful life. Friends will be received on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238. Family and Friends to gather for a funeral mass at at St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church, 450 Walnut Street, Blawnox, PA 15238 at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. Burial to remain private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the , the MS society or the . www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019