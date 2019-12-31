Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Age 73, of McMurray, surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 49 years to Gail Restivo; loving father of Chris Restivo, Andrea (Dan) Deutschendorf, Jason (Jody) Restivo, and James (Ashley) Restivo; dear brother of Richard (Linda) Restivo and Rita (Bill) Rippin; cherished grandfather of Rachel, Sydney, Lexi, Andrew, Lauren, J.T., David and Campbell. Preceded in death by his parents, James Restivo, Sr. and Dorothy (Ardolino) Restivo. James was a successful litigator trial attorney for Reed Smith for over 45 years. James graduated from Bishop McCort High School in Johnstown, PA, University of Pennsylvania and received a law degree from Georgetown University Law School. He was a board member of Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh and heavily involved with Catholic Charities. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife or spending time with the greatest joys in his life, his eight grandkids who loved the adventures "Bubba" took them on. He had a profound impact on everyone that he encountered and was a shining example of how hard work can pay off. Nothing would better sum up his life than Frank Sinatra's "My Way." Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, (724) 941-3211 Friday 2-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 310 Kane Blvd., Pgh., PA 15243. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Private interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions to the , donate3.cancer.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
