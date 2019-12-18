Home

JAMES J. "JIM" RETTINGER Jr.

JAMES J. "JIM" RETTINGER Jr. Obituary
RETTINGER, JR. JAMES J. "JIM"

Age 84, of Coraopolis/Moon, passed away at home, Saturday, December 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (DeJulio, Evanko); his sister, Dorothy A.; his parents, James J. Rettinger and Dorthy Driscoll.  He is survived by his son, Paul, (Sherry); grandchildren, Gabrielle, Kelsey and Kevin; his stepchildren, Claire Schachner (JIm),  Nathan, Nicklas Evanko (Erin), Max and Margo. He is also survived by his sister, Anne Picone; brother, Richard (Dick) of Richmond, VA; nieces and nephew, many cousins and friends. After graduating from Crafton High School, he enlisted in the Army. He then earned a B.S. in Art Education from  Indiana University of PA and Masters in Art Education at Edinboro University of PA. Retired art teacher at Seneca Valley School District for 38 years. He was an active member of Associated Artists of Pittsburgh and many arts organizations. He exhibited in many  galleries and also had one-person shows. He was active exploring the outdoors, hiking, cross country skiing, fishing and camping. He cultivated vegetables and flowers from seed. Friends and family are invited to funeral service at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Moon Township, Thursday at 10 a. m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Western PA Conservancy or to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
