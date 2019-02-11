|
RODGERS JAMES JAY
On Sunday, February 10, 2019, age 96, of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of the late Grace (Freund) Rodgers; father of James Jay "Jimmy" (Patrick Dunlap) Rodgers, Jr., Richard "Ricky" (Eileen) Rodgers, and John "Jacky" (Joyce Mang) Rodgers; grandfather of Erin (Jason) Williams and Gregg (fianceé, Kassandra Retos), Marley, Kathryn, Serena and Renee Rodgers; great-grandfather of Jorrin, Sennett and Reveka Williams, and Roman Rodgers. James was a retired Sergeant Major in the US Army, and a retired railroad conductor for Conrail. There will be no visitation. Interment with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019