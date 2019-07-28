Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2230 Rochester Road
JAMES JAY STERLING Sr.


1955 - 2019
JAMES JAY STERLING Sr. Obituary
STERLING, SR. JAMES JAY

On July 26, 2019, age 63, of Glenshaw. Beloved husband of Kathleen Filip Sterling; father of James J. (Allison) Sterling Jr. and the late Joshua W. Sterling; grandfather of Josephine Kay Sterling; brother of William (Cathy) Sterling, Jack (Bonnie) Sterling; brother-in-law of Thomas (Debbie) Filip, Dorothy (Richard) Maurer, Edward (Gail) Filip, Gemma Filip, Charles Ott and the late Jack Filip, Carl Filip & Susan Ott; son of the late William & Margarett Sterling. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Friends received Monday, July 29, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Mass of Christian Burial on will be held on Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2230 Rochester Road. Contributions may be made to .  www.simonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
