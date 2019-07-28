|
STERLING, SR. JAMES JAY
On July 26, 2019, age 63, of Glenshaw. Beloved husband of Kathleen Filip Sterling; father of James J. (Allison) Sterling Jr. and the late Joshua W. Sterling; grandfather of Josephine Kay Sterling; brother of William (Cathy) Sterling, Jack (Bonnie) Sterling; brother-in-law of Thomas (Debbie) Filip, Dorothy (Richard) Maurer, Edward (Gail) Filip, Gemma Filip, Charles Ott and the late Jack Filip, Carl Filip & Susan Ott; son of the late William & Margarett Sterling. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, July 29, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Mass of Christian Burial on will be held on Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2230 Rochester Road. Contributions may be made to . www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019