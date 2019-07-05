JENKO JAMES

Of Export, passed away on July 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Walter and Marguerite Jenko. He graduated from Penn State University and received his Masters degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Jim was employed as a Principal Engineer at Westinghouse until his recent retirement. As an avid outdoorsman, he hiked all 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail. He was a volunteer leader with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as the first Cubmaster of Murrysville Cub Scout Pack 207 and continued in that position for twenty years. He is survived by his son, Christopher; spouse, Jacque; brothers, Walter (Cindi), Jerry, Bob, and Joe; sister, Peggy (Cliff) and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant brother, William. Friends will be received on Friday, July 5th, from 4-8 p.m. at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Additional visitation Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:30-10:15 a.m., at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Memorials may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at donate.appalachiantrail.org. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com