Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
512 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
(412) 821-2940
JAMES PROTULIPAC
PROTULIPAC JAMES JOHN

Age 71, of Franklin Park, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh October 11, 1947; he is survived by his children, Steven, Matthew (Natalie), Emily Poshard (CJ) and Jennifer; loving grandfather of Mackenzie and Sawyer; son of the late John and Barbara (Shaginaw) Protulipac, and brother of the late Gloria Tortorete. Arrangements are entrusted to HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, 512 Grant Ave. Millvale, Pennsylvania 15209. Online condolences may be offered at www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
