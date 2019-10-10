|
|
DEVLIN, III JAMES JOSEPH
Of Vero Beach, FL formerly of Moon Twp., passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Husband of Patricia (Stanley) Devlin; loving father of Bridgette (Brad) Wolbert, Matthew (Lindsay), Sean (Danielle) and Shannon Devlin; brother of Denise (David) Hughes and the late Daniel Devlin; also survived by eight grandchildren, and one late granddaughter; nieces, nephews and friends. Jimmy Joe was a former employee of Amtrak for over 20 years. Celebrate his Life Saturday, 1-4 p.m. at which time the Blessing Service will be held at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave. Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019