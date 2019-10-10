Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES DEVLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES JOSEPH DEVLIN III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES JOSEPH DEVLIN III Obituary
DEVLIN, III JAMES JOSEPH

Of Vero Beach, FL formerly of Moon Twp., passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Husband of Patricia (Stanley) Devlin; loving father of Bridgette (Brad) Wolbert, Matthew (Lindsay), Sean (Danielle) and Shannon Devlin; brother of Denise (David) Hughes and the late Daniel Devlin; also survived by eight grandchildren, and  one late granddaughter; nieces, nephews and friends. Jimmy Joe was a former employee of Amtrak for over 20 years. Celebrate his Life Saturday, 1-4 p.m. at which time the Blessing Service will be held at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave. Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now