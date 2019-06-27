SCHLOSSER JAMES JOSEPH

Our beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, great uncle, and friend, James Joseph Schlosser, of the North Hills, Pittsburgh, passed peacefully away on June 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Jim was born in West View, on June 10, 1937, to Andrew and Catherine Schlosser, and lived in Pittsburgh his entire life, with the exception of his tour of service with the US Marines. Jim was an outgoing, friendly, man with an unmatched sense of humor and kindness. Many will remember him from behind the counter at Schlosser's and T-Bone Meat Markets, dancing at Rochester Inn, hitting golf balls at North Park, or chatting with friends over coffee at the local Sheetz. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy; sister, Kathy Badaracco (Vince); daughters, Lisa (Sherri), Barbara (Gardner), and Terri (Ray); grandchildren, Brooke and Carter; nieces and nephews, Dan, Kate, and Tammy; and great-nieces and nephews, Cody, Madison, Morgan, Andy, Mara, Colton, Dakota, and Hunter. Please visit the family and share memories of Jim at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15229, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, June 28. A mass in Jim's memory will be held, at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Saint Teresa of Avila Church, 1000 Avila Ct., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford.