SENG JAMES JOSEPH
Of Springdale, age 62, unexpectedly on Monday, September 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Walter and Rose (Vohsing) Seng. Treasured brother of Walter Seng of Arizona, Marian (late Donald) Lomis of Virginia, Fred Seng Sr. of Turtle Creek, Bob Seng of Springdale, Elaine Seng of Virginia, Janet Seng of Virginia, Rick (Linda) Seng of Arizona, Arline (Lauren) Hetland of Virginia, Bill (Carmel) Seng of Baldwin, Dr. Catherine "Kitty" Seng of Illinois and Ann (Dale) Krystek of Mars. Jim is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was a maintenance man and Zamboni driver for the former Blade Runners Ice Rink in Harmarville. For many years, he also was a musician, primarily a keyboardist, and vocalist for many rock bands such as 'Brotherhood', 'Southpaw' and 'Cold Shot'. His other passion was as an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Colman Church, Turtle Creek, on Jim's 63rd birthday, Saturday, Time later. Jim will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or www.crohnscolitisfoundation.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019