GIOVENGO JAMES K.
Of North Hills, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Devoted husband of 41 years to Lydia A. (Bianco) Giovengo; cherished father of Jay K. Giovengo (Bridget), Jessica A. Hurley (Nick), Nicole M. Giovengo (Jason Orth), Monica R. Pellis (Dan) and the late Samuel W. Giovengo; brother of John "Sonny" Giovengo, Patricia Hardina and Cathy Hewitt; and loving grandfather. Many grew to know and love Jimmy throughout his 30+ years as the Beverage Manager at Highland Country Club. If you were fortunate enough to hear them, he would always make you laugh with his captivating stories, which often entertained him most of all. He found joy in the simple everyday blessings in life. He touched the lives of those around him with his gentle spirit, kind words, thoughtfulness and infectious smile. We are comforted knowing that he will eternally smile down on the family and friends he loved so dearly. Family and friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church, Saturday 9:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019