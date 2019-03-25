Home

More Obituaries for JAMES LANZ
JAMES K. LANZ

JAMES K. LANZ Obituary
LANZ JAMES K.

Age 91, of Penn Twp., formerly of Scott Twp., died on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Jim was born on November 10, 1927 in Pittsburgh, to the late Thomas and Elsie Zeigler Lanz. He was a WWII US Army veteran. He retired as a foreman from Bell Telephone Co. after 40 years of service and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Mt. Lebanon, and a current member of St. Barbara Catholic Church in Harrison City. Jim enjoyed many years of volunteering at Kane Community Living Center in Scott Twp. and with Boy Scouts Troop 365. He also loved working with stained glass, playing golf, and swimming. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Lois Ziefel Lanz; loving children, Beth (Martin) Kaufman, James (Claudea) Lanz, Jr., MD, and Douglas (MaryJo) Lanz; six grandchildren, Michael (Carissa), Jenna, Emily, Drew, and Katie Lanz, and Spencer Sullivan; sister, Dorothy Stoehr; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Baumgart, and brother, Robert "Bud" Lanz. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26th at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 27 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.


Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
