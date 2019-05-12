MALONEY JAMES K.

The Family of James Maloney is relieved, yet saddened to share the news that his fierce battle with cancer is finally over. He was a fighter to the bitter end and the Fourth was with him as he made his departure at 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, the 4th of May, 2019. On a serious note, Mike Holton made sure that James received a visit from Douglas Cone of Whitemarsh Island Baptist Church and we can proudly proclaim that on May 3rd, James confirmed his flight and Heaven was the final destination. After building the very successful Maloney's Landscape Management since 1997, James is now enjoying the weed free landscapes of God's perfectly manicured gardens without concern for weeds, fungus, lawn maintenance or sprinkler repairs. James will always be remembered for his love of Jim Beam, his incredibly dry sense of humor and a recent affinity for cookies and Blow Pops. He bids farewell to his wife of six years (rounding up a month-ish), Shannon Maloney; four furry children, Alice, Kati, Tucker, and Poodle the cat; his Mom, Linda Moore (and Gene); sister, Lisa Diane Proper (and Steve); nieces and nephews, Amber, Daniel, Stephen, Gabby and Olivia; all his favorite aunts and uncles; far too many cousins to count; and great group of friends. He was predeceased by his Dad, James Maloney, Sr.; and sister, Monica Lynn Ryan. James chose cremation and will be sprinkled across some of his favorite fishing holes. We would love it if you wanted to "pay" your respects in the form of donations to either of the following, or the : MDAnderson, gifts.mdanderson.org; Hospice Savannah, hospicesavannah.org/give. The family will be hosting a private celebration of James at a later date. FOX & WEEKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Savannah, GA.