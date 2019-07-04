|
Age 56, of Penn Hills, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, William L. Vargesko, Sr.; loving son of Dora "Eileen" (Corns) Vargesko of Penn Hills; brother of William Vargesko, Jr. of Coudersport, PA, Jeffery Vargesko of Delmont and Traci (Chris) Melton of New Mexico; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends and family welcome Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export (724) 327-1400. Interment will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions to the . www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from July 4 to July 5, 2019