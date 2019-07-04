Home

Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
JAMES K. "JIM" VARGESKO

JAMES K. "JIM" VARGESKO Obituary
VARGESKO JAMES K. "JIM"

Age 56, of Penn Hills, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, William L. Vargesko, Sr.; loving son of Dora "Eileen" (Corns) Vargesko of Penn Hills; brother of William Vargesko, Jr. of Coudersport, PA, Jeffery Vargesko of Delmont and Traci (Chris) Melton of New Mexico; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends and family welcome Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export (724) 327-1400. Interment will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions to the . www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from July 4 to July 5, 2019
