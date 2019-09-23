|
KERNICK JAMES "DICK"
Age 83, peacefully in his Moon Twp. home on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Husband of 61 years to the late Barbara Ann (Passafiume); loving father of Sondra (John) Bubeck, James, Jr. (Michele), and Robert (Nancy) Kernick; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Dick was an Army veteran during the Korean War. After the service, he married his beloved wife and started his successful business ventures. Dick was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, skiing, golf, and traveling, but his favorite love was his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Moon Twp. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH) where military honors will be performed after the Mass. Burial will be held later in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . 412-921-3661, www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019