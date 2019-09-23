Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Moon Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KERNICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES "DICK" KERNICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KERNICK JAMES "DICK"

Age 83, peacefully in his Moon Twp. home on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Husband of 61 years to the late Barbara Ann (Passafiume); loving father of Sondra (John) Bubeck, James, Jr. (Michele), and Robert (Nancy) Kernick; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Dick was an Army veteran during the Korean War. After the service, he married his beloved wife and started his successful business ventures. Dick was an avid sportsman who loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, skiing, golf, and traveling, but his favorite love was his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Moon Twp. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH) where military honors will be performed after the Mass. Burial will be held later in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . 412-921-3661, www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now