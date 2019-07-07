|
|
AUSTIN JAMES L.
Age 65, of Penn Hills, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Son of the late Jack H. And Helen (Shook) Austin, Sr. Beloved husband for 46 years of Coleen (O'Malley) Austin; loving father of Jennifer (Chris) Austin and James E. (Christina) Austin; grandfather of Deborah Brenner, Brooke (Andrew) Tomko, Jack D. Brenner, Alana, Kaylie, Meadow, and River Austin; great-grandfather of Sienna Holbrook, A.J. Austin, Ashai Austin, Jaxon Tomko, and Grace Tomko; brother of Jack H. (Sharon) Austin, Jr., Beverly (Norman) Wright, Sr., Vicki (the late Joseph) Ayers, and Donald Austin. Jim loved to play guitar, especially praise and worship. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to UPMC Cardiothoracic Patient Assistance Fund, Forbes Tower Suite 8084, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019