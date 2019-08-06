|
BOLT JAMES L.
Maybe you haven't heard, but if you knew him… chances are that you were texted, called, or had your doorbell rung. You would be just as upset about it as we are. James Bolt, aka Jim, Jimmy, JB, Bud, Dad, the voice of the Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles, passed away peacefully Sunday morning after a courageous battle with cancer. Jimmy was born and raised in Westerville, OH; a son of the late Robert and Grace Bolt. His dedication to the Cincinnati Bengals and fond childhood memories were forged in his relationships with his brother, Tom (Cindy) Bolt; and his sisters, Barbara (James) Lewis, Beverly (Trevor) Newland and Patricia (Phil) LiBassi. Jim attended The Ohio State University and graduated as a dedicated and proud Buckeye with a degree in Business. He relocated to Fort Lauderdale, FL, where he managed The Bahama Hotel for about 15 years and met his wife, Susan Reich of Dormont. They married and had three children, Amy (Kirk) Evanov, Bradley and the late Matthew Bolt. During their time in Florida, they invited countless Pittsburgh friends and family to visit and made endless memories. In the mid 90's, the Bolt family relocated to Dormont, PA. Jim went back to school at the University of Pittsburgh and obtained an additional accounting degree. As a proud Buckeye/Panther hybrid, Jim began his work as an accountant at Kline Keppel and Koryak, where he continued to be dedicated to his work even throughout his four year and six month cancer battle. Also at that time, Jim began his tenure as the voice of The Golden Eagles and announced Keystone Oaks High School Football with great joy. If you heard his voice it resonated with strength, joy, precision and positive spirit which could still be heard by all of his relatives and friends as they visited him in these last months, in an effort to say goodbye. Jim was slightly obsessed with dad jokes and puns. His positive attitude never faltered neither did his love for family, friends, sports, numbers, friendly debates, Lay-Z-Boy/remote and his dog sitting happily on his lap. Thankfully, Jim's friends and family were granted the opportunity to show him love and say goodbye for now. They will all continue to be pawns of positivity in Jim's name and spirit and he would want all who read this to do the same. Fly high Jim Bolt. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernard Church, Thursday morning at 10:00. Interment will be Private. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019