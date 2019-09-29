|
COTTER JAMES L.
Age 94, formerly of Wilkinsburg, on September 27, 2019. Husband of Mari Ruth (Reed) Cotter; father of Tom Cotter (Candy) and Gwen Jamboretz (Glenn); grandfather of TJ and Matt Cotter; great-grandfather of Josephine, Emerson, and Rosalyn. Jim was a Navy Veteran of WWII. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 4 p.m Memorials in Jim's memory to: Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, 1405 Shady Ave., Pgh., PA 15217.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019