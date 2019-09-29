Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
JAMES L. COTTER Obituary
COTTER JAMES L.

Age 94, formerly of Wilkinsburg, on September 27, 2019. Husband of Mari Ruth (Reed) Cotter; father of Tom Cotter (Candy) and Gwen Jamboretz (Glenn); grandfather of TJ and Matt Cotter; great-grandfather of Josephine, Emerson, and Rosalyn. Jim was a Navy Veteran of WWII. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 4 p.m Memorials in Jim's memory to: Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, 1405 Shady Ave., Pgh., PA 15217.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
