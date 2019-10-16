|
KLAPHAKE JAMES L.
Age 78, after a life long battle with M.S., died peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 57 years to Cecelia A. (Fisher) Klaphake; loving father of Lisa (Eric) Welker and Vicki (Chris) Klacik; step grandfather of Ashley, Joshua and Abigail Welker; brother of Carol (Alan) Chesleigh and the late Edward, Alice, Josepha and William; brother-in-law of Cecyle Klaphake, Donna (Fisher) Jones and Sal Fisher. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Jim was a proud member of IBEW Local #5, an enthusiastic member of South Hills Chorale for more than 40 years, and the 1958 Class President of St. George High School. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or Animal LifeLine of Pittsburgh, 139 E 8th Ave, Homestead, PA 15120. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019