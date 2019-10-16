Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
a blessing service
John F. Slater Funeral Home 4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KLAPHAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES L. KLAPHAKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES L. KLAPHAKE Obituary
KLAPHAKE JAMES L.

Age 78, after a life long battle with M.S., died peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 57 years to Cecelia A. (Fisher) Klaphake; loving father of Lisa (Eric) Welker and Vicki (Chris) Klacik; step grandfather of Ashley, Joshua and Abigail Welker; brother of Carol (Alan) Chesleigh and the late Edward, Alice, Josepha and William; brother-in-law of Cecyle Klaphake, Donna (Fisher) Jones and Sal Fisher. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Jim was a proud member of IBEW Local #5, an enthusiastic member of South Hills Chorale for more than 40 years, and the 1958 Class President of St. George High School. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society - PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or Animal LifeLine of Pittsburgh, 139 E 8th Ave, Homestead, PA 15120.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now