McADAMS JAMES L.
Age 99, of Shaler Twp., on Feb. 18, 2020. Husband of the late Dorothy and Margaret M. McAdams. Father of James L. McAdams, Jr. Also several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Anna Mae, Otto, Jr., Jack, Eugene and Robert McAdams. Stepbrother of the late Jacob and Harry Bon. Also nieces and nephews. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Sat. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020