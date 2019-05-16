|
WESTMAN JAMES L.
On Sunday, May 12, 2019. Father of Janice L. (Stephen) Krepp, James L. Westman, Jr., and the late Patricia (surviving spouse, Norbert) Noll; daughter-in-law Julie Shuttleworth Westman; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; son of the late Robert and Lorraine Westman; brother of the late Grace McAfee. No visitation. Memorial Service will be held in Brighton Heights Lutheran Church on Friday at 11 a.m. Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019