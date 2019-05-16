Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Brighton Heights Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES WESTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES L. WESTMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES L. WESTMAN Obituary
WESTMAN JAMES L.

On Sunday, May 12, 2019. Father of Janice L. (Stephen) Krepp, James L. Westman, Jr., and the late Patricia (surviving spouse, Norbert) Noll; daughter-in-law Julie Shuttleworth Westman; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; son of the late Robert and Lorraine Westman; brother of the late Grace McAfee. No visitation. Memorial Service will be held in Brighton Heights Lutheran Church on Friday at 11 a.m. Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now