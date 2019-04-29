|
|
WULF JAMES LACEY, SR.
Age 92, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, of Swissvale. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" A. (Senard) Wulf; loving father of Patricia Sebastian (late Bruce), James Wulf, Jr. (Kate), Mark Wulf, Nancy DeDomenic (Michael), and Kevin Wulf; dear grandfather of Michael, Corey, Kelly, Molly, Maura, Brian, and Ashleigh; brother of Gertrude Geyer Dix, and the late William, Jean Simon, Peggy McCormick, and Agnes Ashburner; also nieces and nephews. James was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, served his country proudly during WWII in the Navy, and was an avid and passionate Pirates fan. Friends received Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Blessing Service at the funeral home Wednesday 11 a.m.
www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019