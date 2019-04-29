Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
JAMES LACEY WULF Sr.

JAMES LACEY WULF Sr. Obituary
WULF JAMES LACEY, SR.

Age 92, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, of Swissvale. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" A. (Senard) Wulf; loving father of Patricia Sebastian (late Bruce), James Wulf, Jr. (Kate), Mark Wulf, Nancy DeDomenic (Michael), and Kevin Wulf; dear grandfather of Michael, Corey, Kelly, Molly, Maura, Brian, and Ashleigh; brother of Gertrude Geyer Dix, and the late William, Jean Simon, Peggy McCormick, and Agnes Ashburner; also nieces and nephews. James was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, served his country proudly during WWII in the Navy, and was an avid and passionate Pirates fan. Friends received Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Blessing Service at the funeral home Wednesday 11 a.m.


www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
