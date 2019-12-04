|
|
EDWARDS, JR. JAMES LEROY
James Leroy Edwards, Jr., 73, of Burgettstown; Hanover Township; formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in his home. He was born on March 7, 1946, the son of Ruth Bogardus Edwards of Hazelwood and the late James Leroy Edwards, Sr. Mr. Edwards was a skilled mechanic, an accomplished auto executive and independent consultant that also worked for American Shear Knife Corp early in his career. For a few years, he was also a NASCAR Crew Chief for a local race team. He enjoyed golfing, working on cars, boating and watching the Steelers win on Sundays as well as enjoying NASCAR racing events. Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his wife of 55 years, Cathryne George Edwards; his four sons, Colonel Scott Douglas Edwards, USAF and wife, Carol, stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in LA, Sean R. Edwards of Hanover Twp., Jaison D. Edwards and wife, Johanna Wojtaszek of Wintersville, OH and Kirby L. Edwards of Munhall; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jackie Edwards and wife, Karyn of Butler. Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019