DEANGELIS JAMES LOUIS
James "Jay" Louis DeAngelis, age 91, a longtime Robinson Township resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on December 23, 1927 in Altoona, PA, to James and Basilia "Bess" (Loparo) DeAngelis and moved to Pittsburgh, where he would spend his life. Jay attended Langley High School before joining the US Navy, where he served as an aircraft mechanic. Upon his return, he married his love and lifelong partner, Mary. Together, they made a great team and it was rare to see Jay without Mary by his side. He spent many years of his career as the Service Manager for Miller Printing Machinery before starting his own printing machinery service business with his son. Jay enjoyed his time spent with treasured family, as well as his friends in Pittsburgh and Cape Coral, FL where he spent many winters. Jay will long be remembered for his kindness, his smile and his gentle demeanor. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary C. DeAngelis. He is survived by his loving children, Linda (Mervin) Mawhinney, James (the late Valerie) DeAngelis, and Margaret (Walter) Barefoot; his grandchildren, Matthew Mawhinney, Joshua (Michelle) Mawhinney, Zachary (Sara) Barefoot, Jamie (Richard Stine) DeAngelis, and Lucas (Kylie) Barefoot; his great-grandchildren, Harrison, Josie, Arthur, and Marshall; his dear sisters: Corrine Wilke (the late George) and DeDe (Sam) Palombini; and his many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Life to honor Jay on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Rockefeller's Grille in Kennedy Township. Jay's family would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate, loving care he received at Country Rest Home in Greenwood, DE where he spent his final days. Memorial contributions may be made in Jay's memory to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please visit Jay's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019