George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Church
Hays, PA
JAMES LOUIS MARONE Obituary
MARONE JAMES LOUIS

James Louis Marone passed away unexpectedly during his sleep on October 10, 2019. Jim spent 50 years married to the love of his life and best friend Shirley. They loved to spend time with their family and friends. He was a Defender of Freedom during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart, while serving in the United States Army. He was honored to hold the rank of Staff Sargent E-6. Jim also served his community as a volunteer firefighter at West Mifflin #3 Volunteer Fire Station for the past 56 years. Jim retired from Quest after 25 years and after this developed a passion for buying old homes and making them new again. He especially enjoyed it when any of his sons were able to help him. He enjoyed helping others by doing small or big jobs for them. He was truly a "Mr. Fix" for family, friends and neighbors. He was happiest when he was with his grandchildren, fishing and camping. Jim attended all of his grandkids sporting activities and coached his own children in sports growing up. During his time as a coach he was a father figure to many other children. He would always step up and volunteer to lead a Cub Scout pack, football team or any other position needed. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Louis James and Josephine Marone; and his late sister, Eileen Marone. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Bracaliello); children, James (Dawn) Steve (Nina) and Rick (Jen). His beloved grandchildren, Jenny Leschak, Steven, Riley, Evan, Brielle and Jimmy Marone; loving sister, Anne Marie (Snookie) Frank DeClair and sister-in-laws, Gerri (Jim) Seiss, Patty (Ray) Metz and Connie (Joe) Lash. Jim is also survived by his best friends, Evie and Tom Fichera, numerous friends, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jim is loved by many and will be missed by all, however, we will continue to honor his memory in a way that would make him proud. Family and friends received on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Church in Hays. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Veterans Administration Hospital, Oakland Division, University Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15240. Please share your memories and condolences at www.georgeigreenfuneralhom.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
