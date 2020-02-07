|
ZAGORAC JAMES LOUIS "JIMMY"
Of Hempfield Township, formerly of Rankin, age 65, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Genevieve Zagorac. Beloved husband of Nancy (Totin) Zagorac for 18 years. Loving father of Janeen (Shane) Landy and Julia Bost. Cherished brother of Karen (George) Grdunac of Monroeville and Brian (Cheryl) Zgorac of Penn Township. Jim is also survived by his nephews, Jason (Gina) Grdunac; his beloved Adam Grdunac; Brian Jr., (Kristin) and Austin Zagorac and his niece, Alyssa (Kyle) Southerlin. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC, Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday in Good Shepherd Church in Braddock at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020