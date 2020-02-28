|
|
ALEXANDER JAMES M.
Age 83, of McMurray, PA, formerly of Penn Hills, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born on August 23, 1936, he was the son of the late Mary and John Alexander. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Alexander; loving father to James (Irene) Alexander, Colleen (David) Kaminsky, Pam (Brad) McGrainer; and step father to Paul (Cindy) Moran, Bridget (Bernie) Heuer, James (Vicki) Moran, David (Judy) Moran and Mark (Megan) Moran; loving brother to Nancy Paul and Robert Alexander; cherished grandfather to 16 grandchildren; and great-grandfather to 10 great grandchildren. Jim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he loved to read, but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1 - 8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020